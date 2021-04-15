BREAKING: Motorcyclist ‘run over’ by truck on Ipswich Mwy

A vehicle and motorcycle have collided on the Ipswich Mwy at Redbank.

EMERGENCY crews are currently attending a serious traffic accident involving a motorcycle and truck at Redbank.

The incident occured westbound on the Ipswich Mwy on-ramp, just after Redbank Plaza, about 5.30pm on Thursday.

A Queensland Police spokesman said witnesses reported the motorcyclist had been “run over” by the vehicle.

It is understood all lanes have since been closed to traffic.

Paramedics are assessing a male patient, believed to be the motorcyclist, at the scene.

He is reportedly conscious and breathing, but complaining of back pain.

The driver of the truck is believed to be uninjured.

Traffic is being diverted to Mine Street.

More to come.