Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 33-year-old motorbike rider has been seriously hurt following a crash.
A 33-year-old motorbike rider has been seriously hurt following a crash.
News

BREAKING: Motorcyclist ‘conscious’ at highway crash scene

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
3rd May 2021 10:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MOTORCYCLIST has been seriously injured in a motorbike crash on a busy highway on Monday morning.

The 33-year-old man is believed to have been travelling south through Fernvale when he was involved in a single-motorcycle crash.

Paramedics rushed to the Brisbane Valley highway to assess the patient.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the patient suffered chest, leg and arm injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man was conscious when emergency services arrived on scene.

The man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition at 8.26am.

brisbane valley highway fernvale qas
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillors decide future of popular CBD restaurant

        Premium Content Councillors decide future of popular CBD restaurant

        Business The lease for the building is due to expire this year. Council officers outlined how the 143-year-old building be could used as a bistro or cafe to compliment the...

        ‘Significant’ retail brands in talks over setting up in CBD

        Premium Content ‘Significant’ retail brands in talks over setting up in CBD

        Council News Talks with retail brands to set up in the overhauled CBD are progressing and...

        Woman ordered to pay $7000 in costs for neglected pets

        Premium Content Woman ordered to pay $7000 in costs for neglected pets

        Crime Four puppies were found to be underweight with their hips and ribs visible. Two...

        Man seriously hurt after two motorbikes collide

        Premium Content Man seriously hurt after two motorbikes collide

        News A man in his 40s was rushed to hospital in Brisbane after two motorcycles crashed...