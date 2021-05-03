BREAKING: Motorcyclist ‘conscious’ at highway crash scene

A 33-year-old motorbike rider has been seriously hurt following a crash.

A 33-year-old motorbike rider has been seriously hurt following a crash.

A MOTORCYCLIST has been seriously injured in a motorbike crash on a busy highway on Monday morning.

The 33-year-old man is believed to have been travelling south through Fernvale when he was involved in a single-motorcycle crash.

Paramedics rushed to the Brisbane Valley highway to assess the patient.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the patient suffered chest, leg and arm injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man was conscious when emergency services arrived on scene.

The man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition at 8.26am.