Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rockhampton police. police generic. QPS generic.
Rockhampton police. police generic. QPS generic.
News

BREAKING: More post-crash drama as Sth Rocky man wields bat

JANN HOULEY
9th May 2021 12:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

12:25pm: Police are responding to reports a man is wielding a baseball bat on Port Curtis Road.

The man was reportedly involved in a vehicle accident prior and is contesting which driver was to blame.

It is not known whether this incident is in relation to a previous fight at the Northside Caltex service station.

A female person is also reported to have sustained a head injury.

A 57-year old man is complaining of chest pain following an alleged assault.

More to come.

crash qps tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jets skipper aware of team’s missing victory ingredient

        Premium Content Jets skipper aware of team’s missing victory ingredient

        Rugby League Game that got away leaves Ipswich players with plenty to ponder before two crucial away matches.

        ‘Give her Panadol’: Gran’s diabetic coma blamed on ramping

        Premium Content ‘Give her Panadol’: Gran’s diabetic coma blamed on ramping

        News Ambulance ramping: Woman dies after diabetic coma from hospital food

        Dolly’s legacy: The seven signs of a teen at risk of suicide

        Premium Content Dolly’s legacy: The seven signs of a teen at risk of suicide

        Health They're the signs Dolly Everett’s family wished they’d recognised

        ‘Disappearing above asking price’: First homebuyer fears

        Premium Content ‘Disappearing above asking price’: First homebuyer fears

        Property Houses are selling within days of hitting the market