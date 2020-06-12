Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

BREAKING: Monster Family Spectacular postponed

Darren Hallesy
by
12th Jun 2020 11:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Tivoli Drive-In has made a last-minute announcement that tonight's Monster Family Spectacular will be postponed.

A Queensland Health spokesperson contacted organisers overnight informing them to push back the event due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Negotiations between organisers and the Government are now taking place and the event is expected to be held before July 17.

Tivoli Drive-In will be contacting ticket holders via email and is accepting requests for refunds.

MORE TO COME

More Stories

events ipswich whats on ipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Bank bloodbath as ASX plunges

    Bank bloodbath as ASX plunges
    • 12th Jun 2020 11:44 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 confusion: Sports snapper given all clear

        premium_icon COVID-19 confusion: Sports snapper given all clear

        News The Health Minister’s office says amateur photographers can return to the sporting fields, with caution

        • 12th Jun 2020 10:30 AM
        Vision for new 570-lot neighbourhood

        premium_icon Vision for new 570-lot neighbourhood

        Property Developer’s land deal set to deliver sprawling neighbourhood

        Councillor’s fight to keep school zone on busy road

        premium_icon Councillor’s fight to keep school zone on busy road

        News If the zone is removed the speed limit will revert to 70kms per hour.

        FOR SALE: 20 Ipswich homes under $200k

        premium_icon FOR SALE: 20 Ipswich homes under $200k

        Property Affordable homes across the region for buyers or investors