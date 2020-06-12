BREAKING: Monster Family Spectacular postponed

The Tivoli Drive-In has made a last-minute announcement that tonight's Monster Family Spectacular will be postponed.

A Queensland Health spokesperson contacted organisers overnight informing them to push back the event due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Negotiations between organisers and the Government are now taking place and the event is expected to be held before July 17.

Tivoli Drive-In will be contacting ticket holders via email and is accepting requests for refunds.

