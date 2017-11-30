Menu
BREAKING: Minor flood warning for Bremer River catchment

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a minor flood warning for the Bremer River catchment.

The Bremer River at Rosewood may peak around the minor flood level (4m) tonight into tomorrow.

The Bremer River at Five Mile Bridge may peak around the minor flood level (3.50m) tomorrow morning.

The Bremer River at Walloon may peak around the minor flood level (5m) tomorrow morning.

Rainfall recorded yesterday and today has resulted in the river level rises and a further 10-20mm is possible tonight.

No further significant rainfall is expected tomorrow and Saturday.

Flood Safety Advice:

Remember: If it's flooded, forget it.

For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

