Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Ipswich council to be dissolved
News

IPSWICH CRISIS: Minister moves to sack council

Hayden Johnson
by
3rd May 2018 10:08 AM

THE Local Government Minister will begin the process to dissolve the entire Ipswich City Council.

Seven fraud charges laid against mayor Andrew Antoniolli yesterday were the final straw, with Minister Stirling Hinchliffe electing to dismiss the council.

Mr Hinchliffe has told parliament he would start the process to remove all elected councillors.

A spokesperson for the council said it was "considering its options" and intended "to show cause within the required timeframe".

 

Queensland Minister for Local Government Stirling Hinchliffe. File picture
Queensland Minister for Local Government Stirling Hinchliffe. File picture

The bombshell revelation comes one hour after Cr Antoniolli announced he would stand down, despite defiantly declaring yesterday he had no intention "to step down any time soon".

The resignation was not enough, with Mr Hinchliffe telling the Queensland Parliament enough was enough.

"The Ipswich City Council can no longer function effectively," he said. 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said people of Ipswich voiced their concerns at her recent governing from the regions event.

"The work leading to this day has been underway for some time," she said. 

"The people of Ipswich come first."

Several councillors who entered the council chamber this morning for crisis talks were concerned Mr Hinchliffe would take the extreme action.

Mr Hinchliffe will recommend the council be sacked to Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey, a formality he is expected to approve.

Earlier this year Mr Hinchliffe used his power to remove Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft.

Mr Loft has challenged the decision in the Supreme Court.

"The people of Ipswich come first," she said. 

Related Items

Show More
ipswich city council stirling hinchliffe
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'It's in the best interest of city': Antoniolli stands down

    'It's in the best interest of city': Antoniolli stands down

    News Andrew Antoniolli is fighting seven charges of fraud laid yesterday by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

    Tully calls 'poor end' to his 39-year career in council

    premium_icon Tully calls 'poor end' to his 39-year career in council

    Council News Cr Tully said council should “use every legal avenue to fight this”

    EXPLAINED: What happens next for Ipswich council?

    premium_icon EXPLAINED: What happens next for Ipswich council?

    Council News Councillors will be asked to show why they should not be sacked

    Labor ignored warnings on 'rotten' council: LNP

    premium_icon Labor ignored warnings on 'rotten' council: LNP

    Breaking Calls for an apology to people of Ipswich

    • 3rd May 2018 10:50 AM

    Local Partners