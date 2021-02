TWO men have been hospitalised with minor injuries following a multi-car crash on an Ipswich road.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 6am on Tuesday morning after two vehicles collided on the corner of Karrabin Rosewood Road and Thagoona Haigslea Road, Thagoona.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman said the men, one aged in his 20s, the other in his 50s, only sustained minor injuries.

They were both taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.