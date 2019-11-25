Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough RSL general manager Craig Lenihan is facing two charges.
Maryborough RSL general manager Craig Lenihan is facing two charges. Contributed
Crime

M'boro RSL boss arrested over alleged army lies

Carlie Walker
Jessica Grewal
by and
25th Nov 2019 6:00 PM | Updated: 7:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARYBOROUGH RSL general manager Craig Lenihan has been charged with falsely claiming to be a returned soldier and improper use of service decorations.

The 51-year-old Bauple man was arrested by police on November 21 and charged with the offences under the Defence Act. T

he arrest followed a complaint made to police earlier this year, according to Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison.

Mr Lenihan was released on a police bail undertaking and will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on December 17.

More to come

More Stories

editors picks fcpolice maryborough rsl military imposter
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Correctional officers allegedly assaulted and spat on

        premium_icon Correctional officers allegedly assaulted and spat on

        News Three prison officers sustained injuries and one was spat on during an incident at Borallon Training and Correctional Centre.

        Child busted for sexual assault on Ipswich train line

        premium_icon Child busted for sexual assault on Ipswich train line

        News The boy allegedly interfered with her clothes and touched her

        IT student guilty after car brawl in Gatton’s main street

        premium_icon IT student guilty after car brawl in Gatton’s main street

        News A violent scene in the CBD had witnesses locking their car doors in fear and...