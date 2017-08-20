BREAKING: Mayoral candidate Tully concedes defeat

Acting Mayor Paul Tully has announced his candidacy for the upcoming Ipswich Mayoral by-election.

THE official election results haven't been declared but key candidate councillor Paul Tully has admitted defeat.

Cr Tully has been quiet since the polling booths closed at 6pm Saturday, but has today released a brief statement saying he congratulates Cr Andrew Antoniolli "on his win".

"Andrew has big shoes to fill and I wish him well," Cr Tully said.

Cr Antoniolli leads the count by about 3,500 votes, although the majority of postal votes are yet to be counted.

Critical booths in this election included Leichhardt, North Ipswich, Raceview, Redbank, Redbank Plains, Rosewood and all the Springfield booths.

Cr Tully's performance was strong in Springfield and Goodna where Cr Antoniolli secured about 20% of the vote at each.

"That's a good result for me," Cr Antoniolli said on Saturday night.

Tully was miles ahead at Redbank, Redbank Plains, Kruger - one of the biggest and most significant booths - and the Springfield booths.

But Cr Tully needed to hold his own west of Bundamba Creek to win and Cr Antoniolli outperformed him.

At Raceview Cr Antoniolli took 37.75% of the vote compared to Cr Tully's 20.03%.

In the key booth of Brassall the Division 7 councillor snared 38.57% of the vote. Cr Tully managed just 23.21%.

It was even worse for Cr Tully in Brassall West where he was able to win just 17.53%.

Cr Antoniolli won 47.76% to romp home. In Karalee Cr Antoniolli has been dominant again with 42.25% of the vote, against Cr Tully's 21.9%.

In the west Cr Antoniolli is on fire with 35.96% in Rosewood to Cr Tully's 19.82%.