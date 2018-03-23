WATCH: Massive cannabis bust at Redbank Plains

Police seize 40kg of Cannabis in Ipswich

IPSWICH Police have uncovered about 40 kilograms of cannabis worth hundreds of thousands of dollars during a routine traffic stop at Redbank Plains overnight.

Officers stopped a Toyota Corolla about 3am on Friday at Griffiths Rd, Redbank Plains.

Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Inspector David Briese said officers decided to search the car.

"As a result of their conversation and some inquiries around the driver, they made a decision to conduct a search of the vehicle as well as the driver," he said.

The search located a suitcase full of cryovac bags containing about 40kg of cannabis, which police believe has a street value of $400,000.

The drugs and vehicle were seized for forensic examination.

The 22-year old was charged with possession of dangerous drugs and driving under the influence of dangerous drugs.

He was bailed to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning.

Detective Insp Briese said police were "continuing with investigations".