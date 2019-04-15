Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

UPDATE: M'boro arrest leads to discovery of gunshot wound

Carlie Walker
by
15th Apr 2019 6:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A man who was arrested by Maryborough police was later found to have a suspected gunshot injury.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media she the man had been taken into custody in regards to another matter and it was only back at the watchhouse that police discovered his wound.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called to scene and the man was treated before being taken to hospital.

EARLIER: A man believed to have suffered a gunshot injury has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said it was unclear how the man's injury had been discovered, but he had been taken from Maryborough police watchhouse to the hospital yesterday after police discovered the leg injury.

Paramedics were called to the scene to give the man treatment.

"Investigations are ongoing as to where it happened," the spokeswoman said.

More Stories

fcpolice gunshot maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Sisters find perfect place to set up shop

    premium_icon Sisters find perfect place to set up shop

    News "It's not a typical shopping area down there. It's a little bit different”

    Bloke on a dunny turns out to be a winner

    premium_icon Bloke on a dunny turns out to be a winner

    News Toilet humour on show at Our Backyard-themed event

    Date set for former mayor’s fraud trial

    premium_icon Date set for former mayor’s fraud trial

    Council News Andrew Antoniolli faces 14 fraud charges

    'End disunity, focus on economy': LNP man's pledge in Blair

    premium_icon 'End disunity, focus on economy': LNP man's pledge in Blair

    Politics He's the blue candidate in the red region with a mammoth challenge