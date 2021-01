A man is reportedly trapped under a forklift after it rolled at Chuwar.

A man is reportedly trapped under a forklift after it rolled at Chuwar.

EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a man trapped under a forklift at Chuwar.

The heavy machinery reportedly rolled at the Lucinda Close address just before 11am.

Paramedics, including a critical care and a high acuity response unit, are at the scene.

Multiple police and firefighter crews are also in attendance.

It is unknown how badly the man is injured.

More to come.