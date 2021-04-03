Menu
A man has been badly hurt in a workplace incident in Glen Cairn.
BREAKING: Man struck by tractor in horror workplace incident

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
3rd Apr 2021 12:13 PM
CRITICAL care paramedics and the rescue helicopter have been sent to the scene of a workplace incident.

The incident, which involved a tractor and pedestrian at a property off Salt Springs Rd in Glen Cairn, has left one person in a serious but stable condition.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman said the male patient had been reported to be in his 50s.

He sustained injuries to his leg and chest.

Workplace Health and Safety has been notified.

More to come.

workplace injuries
Ipswich Queensland Times

