Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Westpac Rescue helicopter.
Westpac Rescue helicopter. TREVOR VEALE
News

Man run over by tractor in Orara Valley

TIM JARRETT
by
28th Aug 2019 5:01 PM | Updated: 5:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been run over by his own tractor at a property in Nana Glen today.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to a property at Nana Glen this afternoon where a 79-year-old man had been run over by his tractor.

Accessing the rear of the property by four-wheel drive ASNSW paramedics treated the man on the scene before relocating him to the helicopter landing area.

A spokesperson for the Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Service said the man sustained multiple injuries but was in a  stable condition 

He will be flown to Gold Coast University Hospital.

breaking news tractor westpac helicopter
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Candidate spruiks entertainment, youth and parades

    premium_icon Candidate spruiks entertainment, youth and parades

    Council News Down-to-earth Division 3 candidate Rochelle Caloon believes the youth and entertainment are the keys to Ipswich's success as a city.

    Shopping centre getting $10 million facelift, rebrand

    premium_icon Shopping centre getting $10 million facelift, rebrand

    Business The centre will be renamed as part on the ongoing works.

    Workers on site as major CBD redevelopment work begins

    premium_icon Workers on site as major CBD redevelopment work begins

    Council News 'It's the most symbolic thing for me to do I think'.

    Getting Supercars back like 'pushing s--t up a hill'

    premium_icon Getting Supercars back like 'pushing s--t up a hill'

    Council News Administrator defends council bid to secure Supercars