ROOF PROTEST: 'Symptom of wider problem', owner says

UPDATE 11AM:

THE protest at the City View Hotel has been resolved.

At 11am police managed to convince the man to come back over the railing.

He is now in custody.

Police speak with a man who was conducting a protest at the City View Hotel.

UPDATE:

THE owner of the City View Hotel says the man protesting on the roof is a symptom of a wider problem in Ipswich.

Tim Parker said despite what the man on the roof says, free breakfast is offered at the hotel every day.

Mr Parker said noodles are also offered for free but that desperate people from outside have been coming into the hotel and eating the supplied food.

He said the man - who at 10.45am was still on the roof - was due to pay rent today.

Police are negotiating with the man and say they are there "to ensure (the protest) ends safely".

Since taking over the City View Hotel Tim Parker has found himself running emergency accommodation rather than the budget backpackers he and Hamish Parker had in mind.

It has been an eye-opening experience, he said.

"We became emergency accommodation out of sheer demand," Mr Parker said.

"These people have nowhere to go and it's freezing cold outside.

"They are always sleeping in hallways or trying to break in just to find somewhere to sleep."

Mr Parker has experience running boarding houses in New Zealand where he found alcohol to be a major issue.

He said since opening a business in Ipswich, he's encountered the ice epidemic first-hand.

He says there are not enough emergency accommodation facilities to cater for these people.

"There are so many people who have addiction problems," Mr Parker, who also runs a budget backpacker accommodation in Brisbane, said.

"We've come out to Ipswich and found there is a serious ice epidemic here.

"Yes, we need to run a business.

"But I am not going to put someone out in the cold because they can't pay.

"I'd rather go bankrupt than kick out people back to park benches."

EARLIER:

A MAN has climbed out onto the awning of an Ipswich hotel in protest.

Police and ambulance officers are negotiating with the man who is holding a sign out for passing motorists at the City View Hotel.

The signs reads, 'ripping of (sic) the weak and dissadvage (sic)'.

The man, who is tied to the balcony with a leather strap, said he was protesting conditions at the hotel.

The man said things that had been advertised as free, such as breakfast, had not been delivered during his week staying at the hotel.

The hotel owner is on the way to the scene to speak with the man and police.

Police were called to the hotel just after 8.30am and are speaking with the man who appears calm.

The City View Hotel was recently revamped by a new owner who intended to create a venue for backpackers.

After being shut for two years, the City View was reopened last year by Hamish Parker.

In September, Mr Parker said he was hoping to attract Asian tourists, like the ones who frequent his similar, low budget accommodation in Bowen Hills.