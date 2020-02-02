Menu
BREAKING: A car has reportedly run off of Mundubbera Durong Rd and into a tree. Ambulance services are on their way.
BREAKING: Man in hospital after javelin impale

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Feb 2020 9:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his 60s has been taken to hospital after falling through a roof and being impaled by a javelin at CQUni in Gladstone this morning.

Fire and emergency services were called to Derby Street at 8.06am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man reportedly fell three meters off the roof and was then impaled in the leg by a javelin.

A QFES spokeswoman said two fire crews attended and at 8.31am the javelin was removed from the man's leg.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

