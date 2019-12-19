Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.
Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.
News

Man in hospital after alleged stabbing

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Dec 2019 8:37 AM | Updated: 8:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 26-YEAR-OLD MAN was taken to hospital in a serious condition after he was allegedly stabbed in Clinton last night.

Queensland Police arrived at a private address on Aspland Street at 8.17pm.

Queensland Ambulance Services also responded and took the 26-year-old to Gladstone Hospital in a serious condition.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said three men had been drinking and got into an argument.

She said a 29-year-old male is in custody and no charges have yet been laid.

Another person is also assisting police with inquiries.

A crime scene has been established.

Police are investigating.

More Stories

Show More
alleged stabbing editors picks emergency serious condition
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New signs erected as legal stoush continues

        premium_icon New signs erected as legal stoush continues

        Offbeat A fresh batch of disparaging signs have been erected at a controversial Brisbane Rd property.

        • 19th Dec 2019 8:00 AM
        FIRST LOOK: Nicholas St precinct starting to take shape

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Nicholas St precinct starting to take shape

        Council News Astute residents may have noticed something different about the Nicholas St...

        IN COURT: Full names of 178 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 178 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.