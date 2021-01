A man has been rushed to hospital after being bitten by a venomous snake at One Mile. Pic: file photo.

A MALE in his late 30s has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a venomous snake at One Mile.

It is understood the incident occurred at a private residence just before 1.20pm.

Paramedics assessed the man on scene.

He was later transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

The exact species of the snake is unknown at this time.