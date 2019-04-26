Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
KOONGAL CRASH: A vehicle has collided with a tree on Dee St, blocking the road.
KOONGAL CRASH: A vehicle has collided with a tree on Dee St, blocking the road. Google Maps
Breaking

BREAKING: Man hits a tree, breaks knee, on Dee St

Leighton Smith
by
26th Apr 2019 12:23 PM | Updated: 2:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WET conditions have resulted in a vehicle colliding with a tree in North Rockhampton.

The single vehicle crash happened at 11.45am on Dee St, Koongal.

Queensland Police Service, Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Rescue Service crews are all currently attending the crash scene.

 

KOONGAL CRASH: A vehicle has collided with a tree on Dee St, blocking the road.
KOONGAL CRASH: A vehicle has collided with a tree on Dee St, blocking the road. Google Maps

 

A QAS spokesperson said they were treating male who was free from the vehicle but bleeding from the head with a possible broken knee.

A QPS spokesperson said Dee St is completely blocked to traffic and the Forensic Crash Investigation unit had been called in.

crash editors picks injury
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Mum blames illegal driving on school pick up

    premium_icon Mum blames illegal driving on school pick up

    Crime Mum says she only drove when her child had an 'anxiety attack'.

    • 26th Apr 2019 2:00 PM
    Final mission: Tenacious Jets footballer keeps fighting hard

    premium_icon Final mission: Tenacious Jets footballer keeps fighting hard

    News Ipswich-bred Seage determined to play on after setback

    • 26th Apr 2019 2:15 PM
    Top CBD project manager leaves council company amid closure

    premium_icon Top CBD project manager leaves council company amid closure

    Council News Ipswich City Properties lost $78million through the redevelopment

    • 26th Apr 2019 12:58 PM
    Where you can cast your vote early in Ipswich

    Where you can cast your vote early in Ipswich

    News Early polling locations available throughout Ipswich