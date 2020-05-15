Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The police at the scene of the deceased body on the corner of Flinders St and Fletcher St.
The police at the scene of the deceased body on the corner of Flinders St and Fletcher St.
Crime

Man found dead on street in Townsville CBD

by SAM FLANAGAN
15th May 2020 8:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been located deceased on Townsville's busiest street just after sunrise this morning.

The body was found on the corner of Flinders St and Fletcher St by civilians as they went about their morning business.

Police were notified of the man around 6.20am, with emergency services rushing to the location.

The police at the scene of the deceased body on the corner of Flinders St and Fletcher St.
The police at the scene of the deceased body on the corner of Flinders St and Fletcher St.

Emergency services initiated CPR on the man but he was not able to be revived.

Police aren't treating the death as suspicious at this stage but are currently reviewing nearby CCTV footage.

Police are currently waiting for the undertakers to remove the body.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

MORE TO COME

Emergency services on scene.
Emergency services on scene.

 

Originally published as BREAKING: Man found dead on Flinders Street

More Stories

breaking news death editors picks flinders street townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘What a joke’: victim fearful after attacker’s sentencing

        premium_icon ‘What a joke’: victim fearful after attacker’s sentencing

        News "There was no justice in that courtroom, all fairytales": A man attacked in his own home has been left disappointed by the results of the court case.

        Ratepayers foot staggering graffiti, vandalism bills

        premium_icon Ratepayers foot staggering graffiti, vandalism bills

        Crime Repeated break-ins, thefts and building damage costly for ratepayers

        Ten books as recommended by your local bookshop

        premium_icon Ten books as recommended by your local bookshop

        News Great reads for while you’re in isolation

        • 15th May 2020 8:00 AM
        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones