FATAL CRASH: Speed, fatigue investigated in head-on crash

FATAL CRASH: The Centenary Hwy was closed for almost 10 hours after a fiery, head-on crash that claimed a man's life.

A MAN has died in fiery head-on crash at Ripley early Saturday morning.

The crash happened about 1:00am when a car was travelling west along the Centenary Highway.

It collided with another car travelling east, near Ripley Road.

Police told Channel 7 news, it appeared one car had veered onto the wrong side of the road.

As witnesses rushed to help, one car burst into flames.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman who were travelling in the other vehicle were both taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Senior Sergeant Robbie Goodger said the man who died was driving in the opposite direction when he hit the four-wheel drive head on, causing his sedan to burst into flames.

The Centenary Highway was closed for almost 10 hours following the crash while the Forensic Crash Unit investigated.

Fatigue and speed will be considered as part of the investigation, police say.