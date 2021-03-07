Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to reports of a missing man in Rosslyn Bay on Saturday night. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to reports of a missing man in Rosslyn Bay on Saturday night. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
News

Man dies after falling overboard a vessel

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
7th Mar 2021 8:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 40-year-old River Ranch man has died after falling overboard a vessel on Saturday night in Rosslyn Bay.

Police were alerted to reports of the incident at 11pm.

A search and rescue operation commenced involving water police, the Yeppoon Coast Guard and RACQ Capricorn Rescue.

Rescue 300 conducted several passes over the Rosslyn Bay and Wreck Point areas in search of the missing man.

Just after 1am, while searching the beach area between those two points, a body was found on the rocks by Rescue 300.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Investigations are ongoing.

fatal accident marine deaths racq capricorn rescue rosslyn bay
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hilux ‘spin’ driver threats to kill cops

        Premium Content Hilux ‘spin’ driver threats to kill cops

        Crime Spin driver a ‘disaster’ waiting to happen says judge

        • 7th Mar 2021 12:00 PM
        UPDATE: Tragic discovery in search for missing woman

        Premium Content UPDATE: Tragic discovery in search for missing woman

        News She was last seen leaving a Forest Lake home on Friday evening

        SHOCK TREND: ‘Wrong sex’ bubs aborted

        Premium Content SHOCK TREND: ‘Wrong sex’ bubs aborted

        Parenting Qld parents are aborting babies that are not their preferred gender

        15yo arrested over early morning servo ram-raid

        Premium Content 15yo arrested over early morning servo ram-raid

        Crime Police were forced to deploy a tyre deflation device