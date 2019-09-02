BREAKING: Man critical after brutal Gympie street stabbing

STABBING DRAMA: A man is in a critical condition after being stabbed at the Monkland Street intersection during a running street brawl, police say. File photo.

STABBING DRAMA: A man is in a critical condition after being stabbed at the Monkland Street intersection during a running street brawl, police say. File photo. Petr Kratochvi/CCO 1.0/Edited

AN AMAMOOR district man, 31, is believed to be fighting for his life after an alleged stabbing in Gympie, Queensland Police Service confirmed a few minutes ago.

The claimed stabbing at the Bruce Highway's Monkland Street interesection, was part of a dramatic series of confrontations which began at Excelsior Road and continued latere at Gympie Hospital, where security staff called the police, a QPS representative said this morning.

The representative said a man had been charged with committing an act intended to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife in a public place.

According to the police announcement, two men, 53 and 31, were leaving a shop on Excelsior Road about 2.30pm yesterday, when they had a verbal dispute with another man, 26.

The dispute became physical and the two men left the scene in a white utility, heading north on the Bruce Highway.

They stopped at a red light at the Monkland Street intersection about 2.45pm, where the dispute flared again and the stabbing occurred.

Police say a silver hatchback stopped next to the two men and the man from the earlier confrontation got out of the hatchback and approached them.

As the incident continued to escalate, the 31-year-old man sustained "serious stab wounds to his chest, back and leg" before being driven to Gympie Hospital in the white utility.

The 26-year-old man also drove to the hospital, where he was involved in another argument with the 53-year-old man, from Sexton.

Security officers separated the men and contacted police.

A 26-year-old Gympie man has been charged with one count each of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife in a public place.

He is expected to appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court today.

The driver of the utility, the Amamoor Creek man, was airlifted to the Prince Charles Hospital where he remains in a critical condition, police said.