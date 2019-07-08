Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SERIOUS CRASH: Emergency crews rushed to a serious crash near Gympie where a car reportedly crashed into a tree. A 46-year-old man has a head injury and will be flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
SERIOUS CRASH: Emergency crews rushed to a serious crash near Gympie where a car reportedly crashed into a tree. A 46-year-old man has a head injury and will be flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital. Troy Jegers
News

Man, 46, 'critical' after horror crash near Gympie

Philippe Coquerand
by
7th Jul 2019 8:28 PM | Updated: 8th Jul 2019 6:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash north of Gympie.

A man and a woman managed to escape out of their car after it reportedly crashed into a tree on Cherry Tree Road, Kanigan just before 6.40pm.

A rescue helicopter has landed near the Glenwood petrol station.

The man, 46, was in a neck brace and was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The man is believed to have a serious head injury, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

The woman in her 40s has a chest and back injury and was being taken to Gympie Hospital in a "stable condition."

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man had "life threatening injuries."

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More Stories

Show More
breaking news car crash editors picks gympie crash gympie region crash horror crash injured kanigan kanigan crash rescue helicopter
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Flu just a sick excuse as emergency departments fill up

    premium_icon Flu just a sick excuse as emergency departments fill up

    News Just seven per cent of emergency department presentations made during the first five months of the year were flu-related.

    • 8th Jul 2019 4:59 AM
    Frustrated cop's passionate plea for drivers to stay alive

    premium_icon Frustrated cop's passionate plea for drivers to stay alive

    Crime Three people have died and several more injured in separate crashes

    Cleanaway's 'minor dump change' angers residents

    premium_icon Cleanaway's 'minor dump change' angers residents

    Environment Cleanaway originally proposed to raise its landfill height to 100m

    Concussion, illness, injury - Force teams conquer adversity

    premium_icon Concussion, illness, injury - Force teams conquer adversity

    Basketball Ipswich QBL sides tackle extra challenges