Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police stationed in Monkland in search of Gympie murder suspect on Monday morning.
Police stationed in Monkland in search of Gympie murder suspect on Monday morning.
News

BREAKING: Major land, air search for Gympie murder suspect

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
16th Mar 2020 12:35 PM | Updated: 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INTENSE air and land search is underway in Gympie for the lead suspect of the execution-style murder that reportedly took place on a property in Amamoor on Thursday night.

 

Police stationed in Monkland in search of Gympie murder suspect on Monday morning.
Police stationed in Monkland in search of Gympie murder suspect on Monday morning.

 

Police stationed in Monkland in search of Gympie murder suspect on Monday morning.
Police stationed in Monkland in search of Gympie murder suspect on Monday morning.

Police are this morning stationed on the ground around areas of Monkland including Smith St and Noosa Rd, while Polair has arrived in the area.

MORE ON THIS STORY: Gympie man shot in head, murder investigation underway

A police dog squad is searching nearby bushland.

Police divers have also reportedly been searching the property on Frayne Rd where the murder occurred on Thursday night.

 

Imbil police senior constable Bill Greer guards the entrance to an Amamoor property, where someone was allegedly murdered on Thursday.
Imbil police senior constable Bill Greer guards the entrance to an Amamoor property, where someone was allegedly murdered on Thursday.

A 22-year-old man was allegedly shot in the head and was driven to the Gympie Hospital about 8pm.

He died the following day.

More information as it comes to hand.

 

Police stationed in Monkland in search of Gympie murder suspect on Monday morning.
Police stationed in Monkland in search of Gympie murder suspect on Monday morning.
editors picks gympie-crime gympie police monkland murder investigation
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CMC postponement rocks Ipswich’s economy

        premium_icon CMC postponement rocks Ipswich’s economy

        News The city is set to miss out on upwards of $36 million

        • 16th Mar 2020 12:30 PM
        IN COURT: the 41 people in Gatton Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: the 41 people in Gatton Court today

        News Each week a number of people appear in Gatton Magistrates Court, on a range of...

        • 16th Mar 2020 12:30 PM
        Coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        Coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        News How Aussies are being urged to dob in their mates

        • 16th Mar 2020 12:06 PM
        Cakes worth getting off the highway for

        premium_icon Cakes worth getting off the highway for

        News Popular pub plates up new dessert range to satisfy your sweet tooth

        • 16th Mar 2020 12:00 PM