Fire at Marian Mill
Breaking

BREAKING: Crews respond to fire at Marian Mill

Rainee Shepperson
8th Nov 2019 11:31 AM | Updated: 11:53 AM
UPDATE 12.10pm: AN evacuation is underway at Marian Mill.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman confirmed a fire in a conveyer belt at the mill was extinguished at 11.43am.

Five fire crews are still on the scene, with firefighters dampening down hot spots.

Firefighters are also gas monitoring the area.

Fire crews are responding to a blaze inside the Marian Mill.
Fire crews are responding to a blaze inside the Marian Mill.

UPDATE 11.50am: Fire crews have set up control points at Marian Mill and are reportedly pulling steel off the structure to access the blaze.

A witness at the scene said the mill's bagasse conveyer belt appeared to be alight.

Several firefighting crews are on scene.

EARLIER: 

FIRE crews are responding to a blaze at Marian Mill.

It is unclear what caused the blaze but there are reports of an explosion.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said two fire crews were on the scene of the fire at a property on Anzac Ave, after receiving a call just after 11am.

He said the fire was contained to a conveyor belt.

More crews are en route to the scene.

It is not known if anyone is injured.

More to come.

fire fireifghters marian mill
