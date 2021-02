Multiple vehicles have collided at Riverview. Pic: Bek Read

PEAK HOUR motorists returning from the city are facing major delays following a multi-vehicle crash at Riverview.

It is understood two westbound lanes on the Ipswich Mwy, prior to the Warrego Hwy exit, are reportedly blocked.

Police, paramedics and firefighters are currently at the scene.

It is unknown whether any people have been injured.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.