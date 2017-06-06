BREAKING: Major announcement, Ipswich mayor in hospital

What we know

A major announcement is expected from Ipswich City Council today



The Mayor and CEO cancelled a trip to the US for the Smart City Awards, councillor Bromage went instead



The mayor is in hospital

A MAJOR announcement is expected from the Ipswich City Council today involving the Mayor.

Mayor Paul Pisasale is hospitalised at St Andrews Private Hospital.

The Mayor and the council CEO Jim Lindsay were due to fly to the USA yesterday for the Smart City Awards, however, another councillor and staffer went in their place.

The QT is aware some council staff are under the impression that after today the mayor will no longer be in the role as the city's leader.

There were rumours circulating the police attended the council chambers late yesterday afternoon.

But both Brisbane and Ipswich police said they had no jobs logged to the chambers.

Councillors were briefed about the unfolding situation this morning.