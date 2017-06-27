23°
BREAKING: Lions move to Ipswich all but over line

Joel Gould
| 27th Jun 2017 12:17 PM
THE FUTURE: Lions player Breanna Koenen in action for the women's side. The Brisbane Lions move to Ipswich would provide a home base for the club's AFLW side.
THE FUTURE: Lions player Breanna Koenen in action for the women's side. The Brisbane Lions move to Ipswich would provide a home base for the club's AFLW side.

THE MOVE of the Brisbane Lions' training and administration base to Ipswich is all but over the line.

At this morning's Ipswich City Council general council meeting Acting Mayor Paul Tully revealed that the council had formally authorised CEO Jim Lindsay to enter a formal heads of agreement with the Lions to make the move a reality.

The base would also include a playing field for the Lions' champion women's side.

Talks between the council, the Lions and AFL have ramped up in recent months and Cr David Morrison said the move to a Springfield base is the club's priority.

Cr Tully said negotiations were now "at the pointy end".

"I do believe it is a goer," he said.

"This is the first formal step on the public record we have made. There has been a lot of talk and a lot of negotiations going on but we are now at the point where we are prepared to authorise the CEO to take us to the next step.

"I am confident things will move quickly from this point. The base is beautifully located right next to Springfield Central railway station.

"We have talked about this for the last five years. It went off the agenda after the (federal) election before last but now I am very confident this will become a reality."

The council owns the land where the base would be located.

Ipswich council is hopeful the State Government will come on board as well and there are ongoing discussions at both a state and federal level.

Cr Cheryl Bromage said in the council meeting that the Lions move had the added bonus of promoting and fostering women's sport in a tangible way.

