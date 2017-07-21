BREAKING: Lions confirm Springfield move

CELEBRATION DAY: Brisbane Lions players enjoy a win over Essendon. The city of Ipswich has had a huge win too with the Lions confirming their training and administration base move to Ipswich.

BRISBANE Lions CEO Greg Swann has confirmed the club is moving its training and administration base to Springfield.

Swann made the statement Ipswich has been wanting to hear for the past six years on the AFL website.

Acting Mayor Paul Tully said the confirmation of the move was "one of the biggest sporting announcements in Ipswich for many decades".

"We've got a commitment, we will be going to Springfield," Swann told the AFL website.

"We've got a commitment from the council there, we've got some submissions in with the state government we hope are being reviewed in the next month.

"Hopefully we'll have an announcement before the end of the season about how it'll all work."

The Ipswich City Council owns the land where the administration base will be located and Mr Swann confirmed there was also funding from the AFL.

Extra funding from the State Government is required but the QT understands that is a fait accompli and that the Palaszczuk Government will be opening the purse strings.

The move will see the largest boutique stadium in Ipswich constructed which will seat 10,000 to 15,000 spectators.

In a huge boost to women's sport as the facility will also host the Lions' champion AFLW side.

Cr Tully said the move would "cement a great partnership between the city of Ipswich and the Brisbane Lions"

Cr Tully and city sports boss Cr David Morrison travelled to Melbourne to inspect AFL facilities of several clubs and talks have been ongoing between the Lions, AFL and Ipswich City Council.

"Every person in Ipswich should embrace the move of the Brisbane Lions to Springfield," Cr Tully told the QT.

"This has been the result of intense work by all parties for over six years.

"Now it is about to become a reality.

"Councillors have been to Melbourne to inspect AFL facilities there. This has been an ongoing project and I am absolutely thrilled that this is at the point of delivery.

"It is great to see that our persistence has paid off."