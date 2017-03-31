BREAKING: Key Karalee street safe from Bremer

FLASHBACK: Esme Sharpe cleaning up her flood damaged home at Queensborough Pde, Karalee in 2011. Residents should be safe from the expected peak of the Bremer River at 1pm this time.

RESIDENTS in South Queensborough Parade in Karalee have been given some good news about the impact of the expected peak of the Bremer River.

The parade was one of the worst impacted streets in the 2011 floods with houses going well under the rising waters.

But Cr Wayne Wendt and council staff have door knocked the area to tell residents that the expected peak of the Bremer River will not flood their homes this time.

"South Queensborough Pde is the road underneath the Warrego Hwy at the bridge over the Bremer River,” Cr Wendt said.

"We have been door knocking everyone there to tell them there will be a flood peak of around 14m at 1pm.

"Nearly everybody is home and they are all very calm about it because 14m will only bring it to the street.

"They might be cutoff for a couple of hours and the water will get into a couple of their yards, but our modelling says it should not enter any of the residents' homes.

"That was one of the worst affected streets in 2011 that the Premier visited. It was a disaster zone.

"Council's flood resilience and strategies have improved dramatically since 2011 and I think they are all appreciative of that.

"We are checking some access points onto the Warrego Hwy for emergency egress if that should be required but our modelling says it won't be.”