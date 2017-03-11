33°
News

BREAKING: Jo-Ann Miller set to contest eighth election

Joel Gould
| 11th Mar 2017 2:30 PM
COOKING WITH GAS: Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller is set to contest her eighth consecutive election, having won her last seven.
COOKING WITH GAS: Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller is set to contest her eighth consecutive election, having won her last seven. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ALL sitting ALP members in Ipswich seats have been pre-selected unopposed to contest the next state election with Charis Mullen set to be the Labor Party candidate for the new seat of Jordan.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden, Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard and Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller had no competitors ahead of pre-selection once the cutoff date for nominations at 5pm last Friday closed.

There had been speculation that the left may back CFMEU construction division aligned candidate Nick Thompson to take on Ms Miller but that did not eventuate.

Ms Miller is now on track to contest her eighth election in a row in Bundamba, in what is regarded by pundits as the safest seat in Queensland on both sides of politics.

Ms Miller is backed by the mining and energy division of the CFMEU and national secretary Andrew Vickers recently told the QT why Ms Miller was the right person to represent the seat in a passionate defence of her character and record.

"If we had more politicians like Jo-Ann Miller in state and federal parliament the whole country would be a lot better off,” Mr Vickers said at the time.

"Jo-Ann is my local member, so I know how good a local member she is.”

While the process is not completed, all four pre-selected candidates are almost certain to be running at the next election.

The state executive of the Labor Party will meet on Monday night and it has the final say on endorsements.

"While nominations have closed, the internal process is still underway,” state secretary of the ALP Evan Moorhead said.

"Queensland Labor will be announcing candidates shortly.”

Charis Mullen, ALP candidate for Jordan.
Charis Mullen, ALP candidate for Jordan.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is understood to have been opposed to sitting MPs being challenged.

The ALP has a fight on its hands against the LNP and One Nation, and Ms Palaszczuk did not want internal contests diluting the party's focus.

The last time the ALP knocked off a sitting member in state politics was in 1986 when Dean Wells beat Joe Kruger in the seat of Murrumba's pre-selection.

The old adage that "disunity is death” in politics has proven to be a truism in reality and not just a cliche.

Meanwhile, Ms Mullen was on the campaign trail in the seat of Jordan on Saturday with Blair MP Shayne Neumann and has a headstart on candidates from other parties who are yet to nominate.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  alp evan moorhead jo-ann miller labor party pre-selection

Man feared drowned after driving car into river at Goodna

Man feared drowned after driving car into river at Goodna

POLICE divers on way after witnesses see car race into river.

Rickuss praises Muslim doctors, says LNP can win Lockyer

CONFIDENT: Retiring MP Ian Rickuss says the LNP can retain Lockyer and has praised the contribution of Muslims in his electorate.

Ian says Hanson misguided on Islam and that McDonald can retain seat

BREAKING: Jo-Ann Miller set to contest eighth election

COOKING WITH GAS: Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller is set to contest her eighth consecutive election, having won her last seven.

Bundamba MP unopposed in pre-selection, ALP selects Mullen in Jordan

Man charged over alleged punch outside pub

Man taken to hospital with fractured skull

Local Partners

Demolishers needed for imminent CBD works

Local contractors the priority as buildings in the Mall first to go

VIDEO: How Ipswich gardens can help keep honey flowing

Ipswich West Moreton Bee Keepers Association members Darryl Ryan and John Jackson demonstrate Flow Hive.

Have a sweet tooth? Kings of the bees share their honey secrets

Five things to do this weekend

Anastasia Chumakova, Principal Soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique in Swan Lake.

What's on in Ipswich on Saturday and Sunday

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

A great night out starts with in the QT Gig Guide

The best of the live music across the city

Adele takes swipe at Seven chopper, defends Bieber

WITH a massive sold-out crowd of more than 90,000 in attendance, Adele’s first-ever Sydney concert was never going to be an intimate affair.

You will be moved by this novel

The book that's sure to make you cry

You will marvel at the intrigue: Iron Fist reviewed

Tom Pelphrey, Finn Jones and Jessica Stroud in a scene from Marvel's Iron Fist.

IRON Fist is arguably Marvel's most intriguing Netflix series yet

Fraser Coast to cameo in Korean travel program

The KBS crew with Air Fraser Island and FCTE representative Mark Juppenlatz.

A segment on the Fraser Coast will air later this year

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Adventure Time cast arrives down under

John DiMaggio, the voice of Jake the Dog, is in Australia for the new Adventure Time Live tour.

AUSTRALIA is the testing ground for new live show.

Actions speak louder than words for Kong actress

Brie Larson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Actions speak louder than words for Kong actress

Escape to the Country - 2 Acres

2 Wernowskis Road, Fernvale 4306

4 1 3 $449,000

Situated on the outskirts of Fernvale you will find this lowset brick home overlooking the undulating countryside and yet only a short 5 minute drive to town and a...

&quot;THIS BRASSALL BEAUTIE HAS IT ALL-- LOCATION, SPACE AND STYLE!&quot;

55 Bradfield Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Stylish, sizable highset family home that is presented in immaculate and pristine condition is now offered for sale in the prestige estate of Grammar Park...

FAMILY HOME WITH A DIFFERENCE IN FLINDERS VIEW

62 Thomas Street, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 5 $399,000...

This is a home is with a difference! As you enter through the front door, the air-conditioned open plan kitchen and living room with its soaring ceiling greets you...

THE PERFECT HOME FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

17 Staaten Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

This amazing and feature packed family home is less than seven years old and located in a prime new home area in ever popular Brassall. It has all the right...

Elevated Position

122 Gregory Street, Wulkuraka 4305

Commercial andbull; 5.478ha of land zoned Residential Wulkuraka andbull; Less than 50 minutes* ... Price Upon...

andbull; 5.478ha of land zoned Residential Wulkuraka andbull; Less than 50 minutes* to Brisbane andbull; Close to amenities and public transport andbull; Located...

RARE AS HEN’S TEETH

21 Lusitania Street, Newtown 4305

Residential Land VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ... $219,000

VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ARE 865 SQUARE METERS AND HAVE A 19 METER FRONTAGE. IDEALY SUITED TO DUAL OCCUPANCY BUT A LARGE...

Looking for New &amp;ldquo;Landlord&amp;rdquo;

109 Anna Drive, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

With the market moving and homes selling quickly this low set brick home in Raceview is one for the buyers whether you are keen investors or somebody looking to...

CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE QUICK SALE

1 & 2/10 Costello Street, Harlaxton 4350

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

This near new Duplex has been cleverly designed and will appeal to a wide range of buyers. Close to the CBD, North Point Shopping complex, Primary and Secondary...

PRIME LOCATION - POTENTIAL - PROFIT

12 Orchard Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 Offers From...

This little gem certainly needs some polishing, but imagine the outcome and rewards! Will suit someone looking for a renovation project and could be a delightful...

4060m2 BLOCK WITH STUNNING HOME!

20 Rice Road, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 2 4 515,000

What an amazing property, so much land and so perfectly presented. It is rare to find a manicured 4060m2 block that offers fantastic veggie gardens, fruit trees...

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

MAP: How much land is worth in your suburb

Map showing 2017 land valuations, Ipswich

New valuations show growth in city's eastern areas

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!