BREAKING: Jack Paff enters mayoral race aged 'fit' 79

OLD TIMES: Jack Paff, who has entered the race to be Ipswich mayor, speaks to media when he was Ipswich West MP.

HE IS 79 years old but former Ipswich West MP Jack Paff says he is energised and ready to have a red-hot crack at becoming Ipswich mayor.

The former One Nation and City Country Alliance representative will be running as an independent in the August 19 mayoral by-election. Mr Paff served just one term in office and was in the police force in many fields for 30 years.

He said he had been inundated with requests to run for mayor.

"I have been asked by so many people to do this that I feel it is time, at my age, to come back out of the woodwork,” he said.

"My phone has been ringing from six o'clock in the morning until 10 o'clock at night. I am not frightened of doing this job and I have the the energy to carry this out.

"Very close friends and family have said to me, 'why the hell do you want to do this. Why aren't you out on a cruise ship or travelling somewhere?' I feel very confident I have within myself the competency and the know-how to make Ipswich a better place.”

Mr Paff said he would stand for good governance, transparency, integrity and accountability.

"I make no promises, but I will fix what is wrong,” he said.

"We need industry for our children to get work. We need businesses here. We were once a great city of industry, but we have slipped very seriously in that regard. I propose to use all my life experience to bring things back to basics and bring power back to the people.”

We might have to call him "Jumping Jack Paff” after a challenge he issued to the QT.

"I'm 79 but I keep pretty fit,” Mr Paff said. "I will race you from the bottom of Brisbane St all the way up to the top of Ellenborough St because it is uphill.

"I am well enough, fit enough and healthy enough to race you and, while we are at it, we'll get a couple of 20-year-olds.”