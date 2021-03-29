BREAKING: Ipswich faces lockdown after new virus cases

Ipswich and Greater Brisbane will begin a snap three-day lockdown from 5pm on Monday afternoon.

A three-day lockdown will be imposed on Ipswich and Greater Brisbane after ten new coronavirus cases were detected in 24 hours in Queensland.

From 5pm Monday afternoon, face masks will be mandatory and, during the lockdown, schools will be closed, except to vulnerable children and the children of essential workers.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young addressed the media in a press conference on Monday morning, confirming four of the new cases were transmitted in the community.

Dr Young said two of the cases were linked to the Brisbane cluster detected last week and the other two were still under investigation.

The cluster includes at least seven people.

"The initial two gentlemen and now a brother of one of those we think could be the link between (this cluster and) the Princess Alexandra Hospital doctor who was infectious two weeks ago﻿," Dr Young said.

"And we have two colleagues of the second new case who have tested positive yesterday - one of those was in Gladstone for three days while infectious.

Another case involving a Covid ward nurse was confirmed late on Sunday night.

"Her sister (has also tested) positive," Dr Young said.

"We are not sure where the transmission has happened there."

Ms Palaszczuk said those who had tested positive had been out in the community, making the job of contract-tracing a huge one.

"That is of now concern to Queensland Health and to me," she said.

"It's the UK strain, which is highly infectious," Ms Palaszczuk said.

The lockdown will restrict community movement to four essential purposes, including to buy food, exercise, work and to access medical care.

"It will also enable health authorities to get on top of contract tracing - it's a huge job to do because we have more of this community transmission," Ms Palaszczuk said.

The other six new cases were acquired overseas.

Face masks are mandatory during the lockdown but, unlike during the state's last lockdown, will not be necessary while driving.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.