BREAKING: Ipswich student tests positive for COVID-19

A STUDENT who attends an Ipswich private school has tested positive for COVID-19.

Queensland recorded four new cases overnight, including one linked to Staines Memorial College in Redbank Plains.

The other three are all from the same household.

Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said the student attends Staines Memorial College.

“The fourth case is a person who is in close contact with a known case but not in a household,” she said.

“This was at a gathering that this person was at.

“We do know they attend the Staines Memorial College.

“They attend that school and that school has already alerted other students and families about that case.

MORE TO COME