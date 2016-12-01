Eight schools in lockdown: Police sweeping campuses

UPDATE:

LEICHARDT State School has also gone into lockdown after receiving a similar call in what police believe to be a series of hoax calls.

Eight Queensland schools have been affected in Cairns, Townsville, Bundaberg, Mackay, Rockhampton and two schools on the Gold Coast.

In each case an electronic voice has made the threat.

The Herald Sun is reporting multiple schools across Victoria have received similar calls and schools across New Zealand have also been evacuated this morning.

Queensland Police will sweep all the affected schools to ensure there is no threat to the students' and teachers' safety.

EARLIER:

Students at Silkstone State School have gone into lockdown inside the gym.

Police rushed to the primary school on Molloy St after being notified a threat had been made around 10.30am.

Five police units are sweeping the school grounds.

So far there have been no suspicious people or objects found.

Police did not confirm the nature of the threat, other than to say it wasn't a bomb threat and did not target any specific person.

The threat is suspected to be hoax.

The call came in as the school's annual awards event was coming to an end.