BREAKING: Ipswich farmers' markets dealt devastating blow

DESPERATE, drought affected farmers relying on selling their fresh produce in the Ipswich city mall have been told the regular Saturday markets are cancelled indefinitely.

It comes just one week after the stalls started operating two days a week, open last Thursday from 2pm to 7pm.

Organiser and Lockyer Valley farmer Francine Devine said she has been told by centre management the markets, where she and 12 others were selling fresh produce, would not run again on either Thursday or Saturday, for the rest of the year.

For Ms Devine the decision is devastating.

She has been forced to take a job, working four days a week on someone else's farm, to keep her own farm afloat.

Her property, just outside of Gatton, hasn't seen decent rain for three years and it costs Ms Devine $120 to cart in water each week to keep her cattle alive.

"I've worked so hard to build up the markets," Ms Devine said.

"Being able to sell produce at the markets meant I could work for two days a week instead of four."

Each day Ms Devine is working on someone else's farm, the less time she has to tend to her own cattle.

The drought has taken a toll on Francine's livelihood, forcing her to sell half her stock, keeping only the breeders and this season babies.

The centre management of Ipswich City Square has been contacted for comment.