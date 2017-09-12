Ipswich real estate agent to run for state seat

INDEPENDENT VOICE: Camira resident and high profile real estate principal, Steve Hodgson announced he will stand as an independent candidate for the newly formed state seat of Jordan at the next Queensland state election.

Camira resident and real estate agency principal Steve Hodgson has this morning announced he will stand as an independent candidate in the newly formed seat covering Springfield.

Ipswich voters in Gailes, Carole Park, Camira, Augustine Heights and Brookwater are also included in the seat Jordan.

His declaration comes as speculation is rife the next Queensland state election will be held before Christmas.

Mr Hodgson is the principal and sale manager at McGrath Springfield, and over the past 25-years has been involved in community groups including Ipswich Cares Inc and the Springfield Runners Group.

In a press release, Mr Hodgson said the community, and region, deserved a strong local voice free from political party control or influence.

"The new seat of Jordan represented a rich and diverse community which will continue to experience a high level of development and population growth putting extreme pressure on infrastructure, services and the environment," Mr Hodgson said.

ECQ map of recently formed state seat Jordan covering Springfield.

"Many of the issues affecting us today and those I can foresee into the future require a collaborative approach from all levels of government, whether it be local, state or federal."

He said it would be an honour to represent the people of Jordan.

"I will actively work with all local government representatives, irrespective of their party association to create a combined vision for our great region.

"It's essential we're all on the same page and delivering for the needs of our constituents," he said.

Mr Hodgson has taken leave from his real estate business, which he owns with his wife Tracey, to concentrate on campaigning.

The Labor Party has backed Springfield mother of two Charis Mullen as a candidate for Jordan.