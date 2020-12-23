BREAKING: Ipswich mum charged with infant’s murder

Detective Inspector David Briese addressed media today after a 34-year-old woman was charged with the murder of an eight-month-old baby boy. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Detective Inspector David Briese addressed media today after a 34-year-old woman was charged with the murder of an eight-month-old baby boy. Photo: Ebony Graveur

POLICE have charged a 34-year-old woman with the murder of an eight-month-old baby boy.

Detective Inspector David Briese told media it was “no great breakthrough” that led to the outcome but rather a “meticulous management and investigation”.

That investigation, which lasted more than a year, was triggered after the infant’s body was found at a house on Sonter Street, Raceview on June 21 last year.

Detective Insp Briese addressed media in Brisbane on Wednesday afternoon, following the woman’s arrest.

READ MORE: Police appeal to public after suspicious death of young boy

He said paramedics discovered the child’s body last year after they received a call from someone at the Raceview home.

“As a result of paramedics locating the deceased child … a major investigation centre was established and detectives from Ipswich Child Investigation Unit and the State Childhood Trauma Task Force have been investigating that death,” Insp. Briese said.

Police confirmed the woman was the mother of the deceased baby and said the baby’s two siblings, including a twin brother and 4-year-old sister, had been removed from the mother and taken into care.

LOCAL NEWS: Teen remanded in custody over alleged chase, kidnapping

Police will allege the baby’s death stemmed from neglect.

“Over the past 18 months, there has been a number of medical tests such as pathology reports,” Insp Briese said.

“At this point in time, we will be alleging that the cause of death was as a result of neglect.”

The woman will appear in Ipswich Magistrate’s court tomorrow, facing three counts of failing to provide the necessities of life in relation to the child and his two siblings; one count of interfering with a corpse, and one of murder.

Police are appealing for a 41-year-old male partner who allegedly lived at the Raceview address at the time to come forward.

“We would like to speak with him further and we believe he can assist us,” Insp Briese said.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.