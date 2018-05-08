Menu
BREAKING: Ipswich man charged by corruption watchdog

8th May 2018 3:08 PM | Updated: 3:18 PM

A 37-year-old man from Brassall was today charged with misconduct in public office following a Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) investigation into Ipswich City Council.

He was charged at the Ipswich City Watch-house with one count of misconduct in public office contrary to section 92A of the criminal code.

He is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on May 24.

As the CCC's investigation remains ongoing and this matter is now before the court, the CCC is unable to comment further.

