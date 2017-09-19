32°
News

Ipswich council elect new deputy mayor, thank Tully

Helen Spelitis
by

IPSWICH officially has a new deputy mayor.

Today Councillor Paul Tully's position as the mayor's right hand man was declared vacant and Cr Wayne Wendt appointed.

Cr Wendt is the former Ipswich Jets CEO and the former state MP for Ipswich West.

He was elected to the council at the 2016 elections and holds division 5.

At this morning's meeting, Cr Wendt said when he was elected 18 months ago, he had no intention of stepping into the deputy mayor's position.

"As you know Mr Mayor I support you 100% and will be doing my best to ensure you maintain your mandate and that council does the right thing by its residents, its workforce and of course its businesses," Cr Wendt said.

Councillors Antoniolli and David Morrison took the opportunity to express their thanks to Cr Tully for his service as Acting Mayor during this difficult period.

Cr Wendt also made a point of thanking Cr Tully.

"He and I are great friends and I appreciate his candour and support," Cr Wendt said, of Cr Tully.

While councillor Tully's resignation was formally tabled today, the council says it was handed to then CEO Jim Lindsay on September 4.

Cr Antoniolli did not reveal this information publicly until last week.

Cr Wendt was selected the new deputy mayor with unanimous support from his colleagues.

Related Items

Topics:  andrew antoniolli ipswich city council paul tully wayne wendt

Ipswich Queensland Times
Bushfire remains under close watch: QFES

Bushfire remains under close watch: QFES

It could continue to burn for several days.

  • News

  • 19th Sep 2017 4:28 PM

$65m Centenary Highway upgrade to ease congestion

The Palaszczuk Government has announced it will spend $65 million on an upgrade of the Sumners Road Interchange on the Centenary Highway.

Premier's plan to combat frustration for thousands of commuters

Ipswich parents in dark over future funding for school buses

Shelley McRae of Redbank Plains is concerned about changes to bus services for her two sons Rohan (left), 11, and Bryn, 7, who both have disabilities.

"It's terrifying no one is talking about it."

$10m upgrade at crash hotspot to save lives, ease congestion

SAFETY FIRST: Acting Main Roads Minister Steven Miles (right) and Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden announce the start of a $10 million upgrade to the Warrego Highway, Lowood-Minden Road and Tallegalla Road intersection.

Over 10 years, 54 people were injured in 32 crashes

Local Partners