BREAKING: Ipswich child rushed to hospital after dog bite

A SMALL girl has been rushed to hospital after a reported dog bite in Redbank Plains.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the child suffered serious lacerations to her face after an incident with a dog.

Paramedics received calls of the dog bite at 7.47am and were called to a home near Bottlebrush Crescent.

The child, believed to be aged between 2-5 years old, was transported with a critical care paramedic to Lady Cilento Hospital.

"She was transported stable with a serious injury," the QAS spokesperson said.