BREAKING: Hospital Foundation executive announces retirement

Tom Yates from the Ipswich Hospital Foundation and Jason Davidson of Fig Jam & Co are taking part in the Ipswich Park 2 Park half marathon relay.

THE man who helped create the iconic Ipswich Park2Park fun run has today revealed he will retire.

Ipswich Hospital Foundation executive officer Tom Yates has officially announced his retirement after 16 years.

IHF board chairman Neil Harding said Mr Yates had guided the Hospital Foundation through many triumphs, changes and growth with great synergy and humility.

"The construction of Ipswich Hospital's Renal Unit, countless donations, innovations and staff development grants funded for West Moreton Hospital and Health Service shows his impact in the health service is immeasurable," he said.

"The health screening and goal setting program SNAP (Screening, Nutrition and Activity Program) is another of Tom's innovations. The free program implemented by a registered nurse throughout West Moreton workplaces helped residents achieve health goals.

"Another of Tom's initiatives, the very popular Sun Protection for Health free sunscreen program has helped protect community members from the harsh effects of the sun for many years."

Mr Harding said it was his innovative mind and clear communication which made Mr Yates so popular in Ipswich.

"Tom is a respected and admired contributor to the Ipswich community and while it is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye, we wish him a most relaxing retirement," he said.