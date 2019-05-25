Menu
BREAKING: Elderly driver has been rushed to hospital after a collision with a road train on Raglan St.
BREAKING: Horror collision between roadtrain and car

25th May 2019 2:50 PM | Updated: 3:05 PM
AN ELDERLY woman has been rushed to hospital after her car collided with a road train.

The woman's car was completely destroyed when it collided with a roadtrain on Raglan St in Roma just before 2pm today. 

Firefighters, paramedics and police scrambled to the scene to free the woman from the mangled wreckage and transport her to hospital. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman told Newscorp the woman suffered head injuries from the accident but appeared to be in a stable condition.

More to come.

 

Collision on Raglan St between car and road train
