PARAMEDICS, police and firefighters are en route to the scene of a helicopter crash 65km west of Charleville.

A Charleville police officer told Newscorp a Triple Zero call had been made about 7.30am after an aircraft had collided with powerlines along Quilpie-Adavale Rd near Mayfield station.

Police said the pilot was able to remove himself from the helicopter wreckage.

More to come…