Health Minister wants more detail on Pennington sacking

HEALTH Minister Steven Miles has confirmed he has received "materials" about the termination of former Wide Bay Health boss Adrian Pennington.

However, he called for more information before making an assessment.

The law says the minister must approve the termination of a health service chief executive for it to come into affect.

Mr Pennington was "terminated, effective immediately" on Monday, September 30.

At the time Mr Miles' office said the decision was made by Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chair Peta Jamieson.

A statement from a spoksperson for Mr Miles was issued just before 2pm.

"The Minister has received materials about this matter and has requested additional advice and information prior to an assessment being made," the spokesperson said.

"It would be inappropriate for him to comment on the matter while this process is underway."

Former Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service board chair Dominic Devine said it was encouraging to see the minister undertaking his due diligence on what was an important matter.

While giving Mr Miles credit for his call for more information, Mr Devine said as a means of transparency he would like to see the minister go one step further and initiate an external review.

Since Mr Pennington's dismissal from the hospital, there has been a wave of support in the form of a protest outside the Bundaberg Hospital and a petition, signed by more than 500 people, calling for the reinstatement of the former health boss.