UPDATE: Teacher, students in hospital after gas at school

UPDATE 3.40PM:

THE four people taken to Boonah Hospital following a gas leak incident today have been released, West Moreton Hospital and Health Service has confirmed.

UPDATE 2.20PM:

A TEACHER and three students at Boonah State High School are recovering in hospital after a gas exposure.

Queensland Ambulance Service West Moreton senior operations supervisor Adam Flory said four people were taken to hospital in stable conditions, a teacher in her 40s, two 13-year-old boys and a 13-year-old female.

He said a total of 12 people were treated for mild respiratory complaints.

UPDATE 2PM:

QUEENSLAND Ambulance has confirmed a fourth patient was taken to Boonah Hospital following the gas leak incident.

All patients were in a stable condition.

INITIAL:

EMERGENCY services have descended on a high school where students were accidentally exposed to gas.

Paramedics treated 12 people at Boonah State High School after they were exposed to the unknown gas.

The incident on Macquarie St was reported just after 12.30pm.

The 12 people treated were experiencing "mild to moderate" respiratory distress, a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said.

Queensland Police were told a bunsen burner tap was accidentally left on.

Three people were taken to Boonah Hospital in a stable condition including a woman in her 40s and two teens.

Two Queensland Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene conducting atmospheric testing while the patients are transported to hospital.