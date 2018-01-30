EXPLOSION: Man flown to hospital with 'extensive burns'

Update 7.40am: A BALLINA café remains closed for investigations after a gas explosion left a 49-year-old man with burns to his face, arms and legs.

Police said the café employee went to ignite a stove at Café Fix at Ballina Central about 8pm last night when it exploded in his face.

The man, who was by himself at the time, used a hand-held extinguisher to put out the blaze.



He was taken to Ballina District Hospital before being flown to the Royal Brisbane Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Safework NSW and crime scene officers will continue their examinations of the café today.



Update Tuesday 7.10am: THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called out just after midnight last night to transfer a 49-year-old man who had suffered burns after a gas leak explosion in a Ballina cafe.

After initial treatment at Ballina Hospital, the rescue chopper was tasked to transfer the patient to the Royal Brisbane Hospital Burns unit.

The man suffered extensive burns and was transferred in a stable condition.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transfer a man to Brisbane after a gas explosion at Ballina Central.

Original story, Monday 9.30pm: A PERSON has been taken to hospital after a gas explosion at a Ballina shopping centre on Monday night.

A spokeswoman from Ballina Central confirmed the incident, but said details were still "sketchy".

She said the explosion happened in the coffee shop, Cafe Fix.

There has been an explosion at Cafe Fix at Ballina Central.

It is understood one person, a worker at the cafe, has been transported to hospital.

The details of the person's injuries are unknown.

Reports from the scene indicate the man was cooking when there was a "single blast". He then self-presented to Ballina Hospital for treatment.

NSW Ambulance Media said they had no reports of an explosion.

There has been a gas explosion at Ballina Central.

The shopping centre's security company posted this message on Facebook tonight: "URGENT. I would strongly advise people stay away from Ballina Central Shopping Centre (where IGA is) until further notice.

"There has been a gas explosion at a business in the centre and emergency services on scene.

"One person injured and being transferred to Brisbane I believe."

It is understood there is no structural damage to the shopping centre.

More to come.