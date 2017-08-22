BREAKING: Gary Duffy considers State run in Jordan

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Mayoral candidate Gary Duffy is weighing up approaches from two different political parties to run in the state seat of Jordan.

GARY Duffy is weighing up approaches by two political parties to consider running in the State Election in the new seat of Jordan.

Mr Duffy said two different parties had told him during the mayoral by-election that they liked what he stood for and made the approach.

"We have had an approach from two parties for me to consider running in Jordan," Mr Duffy said.

"I am seriously considering it. In the Springfield pre-poll I got 17.4 per cent, which is quite high. If I had a political party behind me that would make it an attractive seat to run for.

"I got a very good response in all the shopping centres in Springfield, from all the business owners. We didn't have the three or four people on the booths every day like Paul Tully and Andrew (Antoniolli). There was just myself."

Mr Duffy, who is not prepared to reveal which parties had approached him at this stage, said he would not run as an independent in a state election where party machines were vital.

"If we took donations we could, but I have always been of the belief that donations go to a party and not to a particular person," he said.

"I don't mind taking donations from mums and dads who want to see you do good or from 'Joe the barber' or someone that doesn't benefit from you being there."

Mr Duffy will run for mayor in 2020 but said he would not run in Division 7, the division to be vacated by Cr Andrew Antoniolli.

"Our policies are more whole of Ipswich policies," he said.

"But we will support a candidate in Division 7 after they approached me last night. They will be announcing soon and we'll be out on the street with corflutes supporting them. It is exciting times for Ipswich."