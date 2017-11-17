Menu
BREAKING: Free childcare, jobs, under party's plan

PARENTS could be wooed by this policy from a major party.

The Greens have promised free childcare for children aged 2 to 4. 

The party also plans to build 250 more government funded centres, guaranteeing 17,500 new childcare places and hundreds of jobs, if elected. 

The Greens candidate for Bundamba Michelle Duncan said, as a mother, she understood how difficult finding affordable childcare could be. 

The policy was announced today. It will cost $5.4 billion over five years and The Greens say costings have already been worked out. 

"...We want to guarantee better pay and job stability for our beloved childcare workers" Ms Duncan said. 

"I'm a mother to young children and I know the difficulties in accessing affordable childcare in this area.

"It's so expensive, especially when you have more than one child in childcare. So many parents are working just to pay childcare fees.

Mother-of-four Michelle Duncan is running for the seat of Bundamba in the State Election, representing The Greens Party.
"The other side to this is taking time off to raise young children, leaving a huge gap in resumes, thereby decreasing the employability of a parent once it's time to return to work."

Ms Duncan said the cost of childcare affected all Queensland families, adding to the cost of living. 

"People are struggling to pay huge childcare bills.

"People are being forced to choose between long term (employment suitability) and taking a few years out to stay at home with their children. We want to help address that and take some of the pressure off families.

"The cost of $5.4 billion over 5 years is fully covered by our previously announced initiative of making big corporations pay their fair share.

"The costings are all made available on our website". 

Topics:  childcare cost of living the greens

